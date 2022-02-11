Trinamool proposes removal of Governor, News18 Bangla

#Delhi: The Trinamool Congress has filed a separate motion in the Rajya Sabha against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP and party chief whip Sukhendushekhar Roy (TMC brings motion to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar) has moved a motion in Parliament seeking removal of the Governor from his post by the President.

The Trinamool Congress has accused Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of interfering in the day-to-day running of the West Bengal government. In addition, the media and social media have been accused of constantly criticizing the elected government

Read more: ‘Really if Uttar Pradesh is like Kerala’, Vijayan replied to Yogi

The clash of the ruling party of the state with the governor is nothing new But the issue came to a head on January 25 when the governor stood in the assembly and directly criticized the state chief minister and the state government. After that, the Trinamool leader decided to bring a separate motion against the governor in a meeting with the party MPs. Similarly, a separate proposal has been brought on this day According to the rules of procedure of the Parliament, this separate motion can be brought against the fault or negligence of a person holding a constitutional post like the Governor.

Read more: Not unprecedented ‘independent’ proposal, has been added to Bengal twice before, know …

This time Trinamool 7 walked that path against Jagdeep Dhankhar In the last few days, the Chief Minister has also spoken out against the Governor more than once He alleged that the governor was not removed from office despite requests from the prime minister Not only that, Mamata Banerjee has made serious allegations against the governor for acting outside her jurisdiction and intimidating government officials. Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the governor is also blocking several important files The Chief Minister also blocked the governor on Twitter

However, the governor has remained steadfast in his position He dismissed allegations by the chief minister and the ruling party that he would protest if the state government acted outside the constitution.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 11, 2022, 14:37 IST

Tags: Jagdeep Dhankhar, TMC