Trinamool State Committee before the swing, sources said the news may be announced on March 7 – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The names of various office bearers have already been announced at the meeting of the National Working Committee. A national level committee has been announced for both young and old. This time Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee is going to form a state committee soon.

According to sources, he will hold a meeting with the state committee on March 8. According to Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources, the state committee will be announced before the Dol Utsav.

This month, Mamata Banerjee has increased the number of co-chairs in the national level committee from three to four. The rest of the committee will be formed at the state level step by step. Apart from this, there are also plans to reorganize the various branch organizations, sources said.

According to grassroots sources, such senior-junior balance is being maintained in the national level committees. Similarly, senior-junior balance will be maintained in the state committee. According to party sources, Mamata Banerjee told a meeting of the National Working Committee that newcomers are welcome, however, old is always gold. As a result, it is assumed that the state committee will also have that impression. As a result, it is assumed that he wants to make the team stronger by combining seniors and juniors. And that is why he can announce the state committee of the party soon

Sources said that he has instructed to start the process step by step. All the top leaders of the party were busy voting in 108 municipalities of the state. That’s it. The results will be released this week. Mamata Banerjee has explained the main goal of the Trinamool. This time it is not just about building organization. The ideology of the party must be conveyed to the grassroots level. This team belongs to everyone. Not to keep anyone away. Everyone has to take it as their own. Attempts are being made to convey this message at every level. According to party sources, the district and block committees will be formed step by step after the completion of this work.

