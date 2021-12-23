Trinamool will not include three independent councilors who won KMC Election 2021 | Mamta Bandyopadhyay poured water on the buzz … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Three independent councilors (KMC Election Results 2021) expressed their desire to join the grassroots with the certificate of victory in the counting center. But now the party leader Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that they will not have a place in the grassroots. In response to a question from reporters after the formation of the new board, he made it clear that the winning independent councilors would still have to wait.

Read more: Emphasis on women’s empowerment again, 10 out of 16 borough chairmen are women …

According to Trinamool sources, the party did not like the fight against the candidates fighting against the Trinamool symbol. And so even if those councilors (KMC Election Results 2021) want, the Trinamool is reluctant to open the door of the party for them now. Mamata Banerjee sealed the news on the source. “I don’t want those who have won as independents to come to the team right now. They have to wait,” he said.

Congratulating the newly elected Purboard councilors, Mamata Banerjee said, “Those who are defeated will be used for other work. Forty new ones have won. Everyone has to learn to work well.”

Read more: Hurricane coming, western storm! Indications of a huge change in the weather of Bengal! View Winter Updates in West Bengal …

According to grassroots sources, party discipline and discipline are being cited as reasons for not inviting independent councilors to the party now. Incidentally, several Trinamool leaders, including veteran leader Sachchidananda Bandyopadhyay and late leader Subrata Mukherjee’s sister Tanima Chattopadhyay, did not get Trinamool tickets and contested the Kolkata polls as independent candidates (KMC Election Results 2021). Although Sachidananda and Tanima were defeated, the three won.

Read more: Big news! The remaining 111 municipal votes in February! The decision to vote in two rounds is made by the commission …

Ayesha Koniz won in ward 43, Rubina Naz in ward 135 and Purbasha Naskar in ward 141 as independent candidates. They did not get party tickets and became independent candidates. After winning the election, they started communicating with the party. However, the grassroots leadership said they could not be included in the party right now. That is why the winning independent councilors were not called for today’s meeting of the party at Maharashtra Nibas.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has already clarified the list of tasks for the newly elected Purboard. Addressing the councilors, he said, “Start clearing the area from today. Remove all the banner hoardings from today. The area needs to be cleared. When you leave the road, look around. There is no light, it is your job to show where there is no water. You can’t put a pitch on top. People don’t have to turn around to get services. It’s not your job to get people in trouble. Remember, we have to keep an account of the people.