Trinamool will not sit idly by, wake up and send message to Congress again in Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC Message for Congress in Jago Bangla). The party’s mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ mentions, “Before the Congress-CPM there was a secret conspiracy. Now publicly it is 6 The net result of both the teams is zero in Bengal. In this situation, Trinamool Congress is fighting in Goa Trinamool Congress will fight against BJP in Goa. With the alliance 6 It is better when the Congress comes. But he will not sit idly by for the Congress. The fight is not on Twitter. You have to fight on the field. As a result, there will be a fight Will play. People will prove in Goa as well as in Bengal that the real Congress in the country is the Trinamool Congress.

By the way, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are in Goa at the moment. From there, he gave a clear message that the Trinamool was fighting the BJP from the front across the country. Trinamool statement, BJP promises, does not keep ৷ And the Trinamool Congress fulfills it one hundred percent

A few days ago, in the editorial of ‘Jago Bangla’, the Congress was mentioned as ‘war-weary’. It was written, ‘Congress was supposed to resist BJP. They were the opposition party at the center. The Congress is indifferent, war-weary, burdened, divided and torn by party complexities. Baton is unable to book. Time does not fall, someone has to come forward. The Trinamool Congress will fulfill that responsibility. They are the real Congress. ‘

The Trinamool spokesperson claimed, ‘Abhishekars want to go with everyone. By the way, a few days ago, the anti-movement Congress is now in deep freeze. Leaders tweet everything. UPA is broken. And in this stalemate of the Congress, Mamata Banerjee is universally accepted and popular as an alternative opposition face. Opponents are looking at him. This issue was mentioned in the editorial of the party mouthpiece.

Last week, Prashant Kishore, a voter, launched a direct attack on the Congress leadership. He made it clear that in the last 10 years, the Congress has lost 90 percent of the elections. Giving leadership is not a God-given right to lead Congress. But after such an explosive tweet, the top leadership of the Congress did not launch such a scathing attack on Pick. Not only that, Rahul Gandhi has not been able to show the courage to openly oppose the Trinamool Congress, even though the Trinamool Congress has repeatedly exposed the weaknesses of the Congress leadership. Rather, the Congress is still divided over the grassroots.

According to Ghasful Shibir in ‘Jago Bangla’, the Congress leadership has actually lost that momentum. Despite raising questions against the party’s top leadership, they have not shown the courage to respond. As a result, the Trinamool Congress has been continuously attacking the editorials of Jago Bangla for the last few months. In fact, the grassroots have risen sharply in national politics in the last few months, and the Congress seems to be getting into more and more trouble. They are busy managing the quarrel of the party.

According to the Trinamool leadership, the Trinamool Congress will increase its power. The party thinks that BJP is the number one enemy of the country. That party will have to be removed from the Delhi masnad in the 2024 elections. Otherwise the danger of democracy. And that is why the Trinamool Congress, led by Abhishek Bandopadhyay, is increasing its power in the states.

Just last week, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said his party did not have the capacity to win 300 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections like the BJP. In other words, the Congress is gradually moving away from power. Trinamool’s statement, what Azad is saying, they have been saying for a long time. Trinamool has been saying for a long time that UPA is over. The opposition needs a new coalition. The Congress is so torn apart by party squabbles and bloodshed that it is becoming difficult to hold on to the party.

Speaking of grassroots, top leaders are housebound and tweet everything except the movement showing little people. But the country needs an opposition alliance at the moment. Opposition has given that responsibility to the Trinamool leader. Because he is now the universally accepted, popular opposition face. Opposition forces looked at him. However, in the editorial, it has been reminded that the debutants want to go with everyone.