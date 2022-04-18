Trinamool women’s organization is being sorted out – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The target is the state’s female vote. The Trinamool Congress formed a new women’s organizing committee. Trinamool is jumping before the panchayat. A new committee of 44 people was formed. Multiple changes were also made in the district committee. The committee will go from house to house on issues like Lakshmi’s treasure, health partner, reservation of women’s seats in the panchayat. A special meeting is being called next week. The members of the women’s committee will start public relations from May 5.

Hatiyar Lakshmi Bhandar, health partner to respond to the opposition. Chandrima Bhattacharya, president of the Women’s Trinamool Congress, said, “Mamata Banerjee has worked to give dignity to women in multiple projects. 50% seats have been reserved at the panchayat level. By this the girls got political respect The health partner project was brought in 2016 for social respect. This honor was given to women. Such a scheme has not been taken anywhere. Make women economically self-sufficient. That is why Lakshmi’s store was launched in 2021. When the center fails to adopt social plans. Then the state did that The girls have also shown confidence in him. “

“The role of women in government formation cannot be denied. Women’s organizations are our strength. Millions of women are involved. Connected with us in 23 administrative districts. Our organization is strong. A new 44-member committee was formed to strengthen our organization. Changes have been made in several districts. New presidents in 32 organizational districts. The mountains will be announced soon. Progress has been made by maintaining balance. This organization will be further expanded. Birbaha Hansda has been brought in special charge in Jhargram. MP Shanta Chhetri has taken charge in Kalimpong district. All female mayors, female chairpersons, vice chairpersons have been brought in as executives. There will be a meeting next week with everyone. From May 5, the outline of public relations will be announced there. All these members will come up with these three issues. “

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: April 18, 2022, 17:34 IST

Tags: TMC, Trinamool Congress