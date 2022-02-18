Trinamool working committee meeting in Kalighat, Mamata will distribute posts today? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee formed the National Working Committee of the Trinamool (TMC) on February 12. Apart from the Trinamool leader, Abhishek Banerjee and 19 others got seats in the committee Today, the first meeting of the working committee is going to be held in Kalighat on Friday According to grassroots sources, the names of various office bearers of the working committee may be announced from this meeting

Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of the Trinamool working committee at Kalighat from 5 pm today. The names of the members of the National Working Committee have to be submitted to the Central Election Commission by March 31 With that in mind, the names of the office bearers of the working committee may be announced from today’s meeting

The Trinamool Congress has already won a landslide victory in four Purnigams The Trinamool leader has said that Gautam Dev will be the mayor of Siliguri among the four Purnigams. The names of the mayors of Bidhannagar, Asansol and Chandannagar will also be announced in today’s meeting.

Trinamool 7 is moving towards the goal of ousting the BJP from the Center in 2024 They are also trying to expand their organization in other states Party 7 has also contested in Goa elections

The Trinamool leader has informed that the party will also field candidates in Punjab in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections In order to succeed in this goal, the role of the national working committee of the party is also going to be quite important

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 18, 2022, 14:10 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, TMC