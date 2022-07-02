Trinamool’s guideline for July 21 campaign, strict instructions to the district – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One of the biggest political rallies of the Trinamool Congress this month is July 21. Before that, the ruling party of Bengal was watching the campaign. Guidelines have been created. Flex on 21st July, the banner will be in a specific design. It will have only pictures of Mamata Banerjee. There will be no picture of Abhishek Bandopadhyay. The design of Flex has been given to the district leadership by CD. It has been instructed, under the flex, not to say courtesy of any person, only the name of the organization can be used.

All the branches of the party will hold preparatory meetings in unison Emphasis has been placed on writing on the wall. The Trinamool leader has been instructed to highlight the history of the continuous struggle movement. Rail will not match. Coaches cannot be hired. So the team will arrange the car. Multiple accommodations including Salt Lake, Kasba Gitanjali Stadium, Barabazar.

Read more- Good news for those who are looking for a partner like mind, see what’s in the fortune

Instructed, the emphasis in the campaign is on local development. The campaign in North Bengal should highlight what has been done in each district in the last few years. The development of those districts should be highlighted in the Jangalmahal campaign. The campaign mentions multiple social schemes. Asked to play CDs in busy places. So that people can understand. The main campaign will start from July 21 before 2024, so the Trinamool wants a record crowd. The campaign will also be held on July 21 in Vinh State. However, leaders of other states will come to Kolkata this time.

Read more: Single use plastic banned in India from today! Which other countries have this ban? Learn in detail

The Trinamool Congress is adopting several political strategies on July 21 this year. The main goal is to make themselves known as one of the main political parties in opposition to the BJP at the Center before 2024. For the last two years, the July 21 event has not been celebrated for Kovid. This time the ruling party of Bengal wants to put a shelf by observing that ceremony. The BJP did well in the Lok Sabha polls in North Bengal and Jangalmahal on both sides of Bengal. That is why the Trinamool Congress is paying the most attention here. Abhishek Bandopadhyay will hold a meeting in North Bengal on July 12.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 02, 2022, 11:23 IST

Tags: TMC