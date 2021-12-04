Trinamool’s strong message to party candidates, not vote by gambling – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: No forced election. It is not possible to fight for votes by gambling. Party discipline and discipline must be adhered to. Even after this, if anyone does not follow the rules and if it comes to the notice of the party, then the Trinamool Congress will take strict action against that person (TMC Strategy for KMC Elections 2021). Trinamool Congress 7 gave this message to the party candidates in the preparatory meeting of Calcutta Municipality

Candidates from 144 wards of Kolkata Municipality (KMC Elections 2021) met at Hazara’s Maharashtra residence on Saturday afternoon. According to party sources, the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has announced the party’s tough decision there.

According to political sources, the BJP, the ruling party in Tripura, has recently been accused of unrest in the by-elections. Trinamool has been vocal in alleging that there was no democratic atmosphere in the Tripura elections. Therefore, the top leadership of the party has warned the party candidates to cast their votes in a peaceful manner in the Kolkata by-elections. So that the opposition cannot make the same accusation against them

Read more: Ratan is withdrawing his nomination forgetting the discomfort of the grassroots in Mamata’s ward

On the other hand, the Trinamool has also sent a message to the leaders of the party who are contesting the elections as independents without getting tickets. Former mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim said, “The party is above all, not the individual. And the party has nominated whoever it wants. Whoever could not be a candidate should not think that the party will not use him for any purpose. Will use him for any purpose. “

On the same day, MLA and candidate Paresh Pal said, “The party has instructed that no gambling can be done. If all these behaviors are done, the party will take strict action.” Candidate Tarak Singh said, “Acting against the party may lead to expulsion.”

Read more: The Trinamool Congress wants to place special emphasis on protecting the environment

Candidates from all wards of Kolkata were present at the meeting. The new-old mix has been listed in this poll. The party candidates have been told to reach out to the people by presenting the development ledger. Promote in front of everyone what the Trinamool Congress has done for the last 10 years.

Since there is less time in hand, people have to go door to door twice. New candidates have been asked to find out which projects have done well and who have benefited. As a result, the grassroots will go ahead with development in this vote.

On the other hand, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee can campaign in support of Trinamool candidates in the Kolkata municipal polls. Perth Chatterjee, secretary general of the party, said, “He can hold a public meeting in support of the candidates of Jadavpur and Taliganj assembly constituencies on December 16 at the grounds of Baghayatin Juba Sangha.