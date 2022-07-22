Trinamool’s twenty-one meeting ‘spectator’ Subhendu Adhikari? Huge uproar over viral post – News18 Bangla

Venkateswara Lahiri, Kolkata- Trinamool Martyrs rally at Dharmatala. And the audience of that meeting Suvendu Adhikari (Suvendu Adhikari)? But not directly, indirectly he watched the live broadcast of the All India Trinamool Congress page meeting. A post that has gone viral on social media has started a loud uproar in the political camp. A post on social media. And the noise started around him.

After two years, Trinamool’s 21 Martyrs rally returned to Dharmatala. But apart from offline, social media was used by the ruling party to spread the rally across the country. Live broadcast from the team’s official Facebook page. Emotions centered on twenty-one. The enthusiasm of Trinamool activists and supporters – every moment was often reflected on social media. Trinamool Supremo Mamata Banerjee was the keynote speaker at the Martyrs Memorial Rally organized by Trinamool Youth Congress. Panchayat elections are ahead. Then the twenty-fourth Lok Sabha. Therefore, along with the leadership of the party workers and supporters, the country’s political circles also had their eyes on Dharmatala on Thursday.

Read more– One hundred July, rain and pity! Trinamool supremo’s ‘other’ victory message on Martyrs’ Day

Apart from Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee, there was a crowd of people on the stage, including Abhishek Banerjee and other front-line leaders. The Trinamool leadership feared that this year there would be such a crowd that many would not be able to reach the main stage. Therefore, giant screens were installed in different parts of the city so that activists and supporters from far away could hear Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee’s speech.

In the words of the Trinamool leadership, Mamata Banerjee has become the main opposition face of state politics as well as country politics. And keeping that in mind, IT cell of Trinamool Congress was active on social media from the beginning. And in the broadcast, the political war has started with the presence of one of the main faces of Bengal BJP, opposition leader Subvendu Adhikari, in the list of viewers. According to a post that went viral on social media, opposition leader Subvendu Adhikari, along with others, was keeping an eye on Ekush’s meeting on Trinamool Congress’s social media page. A post purportedly containing a screenshot showing Shuvendu Adhikari watching the live broadcast was claimed.

Read more– Trinamool will refrain from voting in the election process for the post of Vice President, said Abhishek

The ruling party Trinamool Congress also targeted Gerua Shibir from today’s rally in opposition to BJP. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee called to ring the farewell bell of BJP on 24th from 22:10 rally. Right after this, the Facebook page with a picture of Shubhendu Adhikari, started a crackdown based on a screenshot of the blue ticked account. Although Shuvendu Adhikari, who is the center of the noise, said in close quarters, ‘He had no interest in Trinamool’s program for the day. His main aim is to oust Trinamool from the state. Fake accounts are being opened in his name and propaganda is being spread’.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 22, 2022, 06:29 IST

Tags: 21 July, 21 July Shahid Diwas, Suvendu Adhikari