Tripura BJP MLA on the way to Trinamool after shaving his head and drowning in Adi Ganga – News18 Bangla

He had earlier said that he would join the grassroots Earlier, Tripura BJP MLA Ashis Das joined the TMC after shaving his head and bathing in the Adi Ganga at Kalighat. Probably tomorrow, he will join the grassroots on the day of mahalaya

Ashish Das (Tripura BJP MLA Ashis Das to join TMC) was the first to shave his head as he had earlier announced on his arrival in Kolkata from Tripura. After that, the BJP MLA from Tripura’s Surma assembly constituency also bathed in the Adi Ganga. BJP MLA 7 also performed Yajna

The more the Trinamool is trying to strengthen the organization, the more openly the BJP’s infighting is going on in Tripura (Tripura Politics). At a recent conference of Tripura civil service officials, Tripura Chief Minister Biplob Deb’s remarks were tantamount to contempt of court, alleging that the BJP MLA, Ashish Das, was now on the grassroots. Not only that, the day after Mamata Banerjee’s landslide victory in the Bhabanipur by-election, the MLA said she would atone for going to the BJP and would do so by coming to Kalighat from faraway Tripura.

Attacking the BJP, Ashish Das has already said, “People have understood which face and which mask. That’s why support for mother-land-people is growing. ” Ashish Das further said that he wants to see Mamata Banerjee as the Chief Minister

Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das is going to join the Trinamool. Earlier today, he shaved his head and performed ‘penance’ at Kalighat. Said BJP is a sin. This is how the game will be played.#TripurayKhelaHobe #JitbeTripura pic.twitter.com/YdUfrmAzgj – Tripura Trinamool Congress (barEbarTripura) October 5, 2021

Ashish Das also alleged that Tripura Chief Minister Biplob Dev’s remarks at a conference of government officials a few days ago were tantamount to contempt of court. He also condemned the incident of not allowing Abhishek Banerjee to hold a procession in Tripura BJP is in power in Tripura Nevertheless, the arrival of one of their MLAs in Kolkata and joining the grassroots bald is undoubtedly a big blow to the BJP camp.

Just last month, several Tripura MLAs reportedly visited Kolkata to meet Mamata Banerjee. Among them was BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman With whom the differences between Tripura Chief Minister Biplob Dev and the BJP leadership have reached a climax. In this situation, speculation has started in the political arena as to whether Ashis Das’s joining the grassroots indicates a bigger split in the Tripura BJP.

Ashish Das, BJP MLA from Tripura’s Surma Assembly. The issue of joining the grassroots by attacking the party in this way has caused a stir even within the Tripura BJP. But the Tripura BJP leaders did not know that their MLA was going to Kolkata to join the grassroots. They have dismissed the whole matter as speculation.

Earlier, Ashish had sharply criticized the Biplob Dev government for its repeated attacks on the Trinamool, including Abhishek Banerjee, and for not allowing the Trinamool’s all-India general secretary to march. He said, ‘There is rule of law in Tripura. Although it is not seen. There are different laws for each person. I have to accept the truth of what is real. I am not biased against anyone.