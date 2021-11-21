Tripura TMC Abhishek Banerjee Rally, Abhishek Banerjee – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee (Tripura TMC | Abhishek Banerjee Rally) will hold a procession in front of Rabindra Bhavan in Tripura on Monday. Just a day before that, on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress campaign in Tripura was in full swing (Tripura TMC | Abhishek Banerjee Rally). Abhishek Banerjee announced his departure for Tripura a day before the arrest of Saayoni Ghosh on Sunday afternoon. Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s all-India general secretary, will arrive in Tripura on Sunday to protest the BJP’s attack on all Trinamool Congress workers, the party tweeted. (Tripura TMC | Abhishek Banerjee Rally)

It was learned that Abhishek would arrive in Tripura at 8.30 pm. But before that, uncertainty is created. Why? Because, the Tripura administration did not allow Abhishek’s plane to land. Landing at Silchar Airport is closed at 6.30 pm. Abhishek was scheduled to land at Silchar Airport that night and go to Agartala by road. But his arrival in Tripura on Sunday is uncertain if the plane is not allowed to land.

Our National General Secretary Shri abhishekaitc will be reaching Tripura today to stand beside all our workers who were brutally attacked by @ BJP4Tripura goons. We will fight till the last drop of our blood to oust the autocratic @ BJP4India government. – All India Trinamool Congress (ITAITCofficial) November 21, 2021

Saini was called to East Agartala Women’s Police Station this morning. After a long interrogation, Saayoni Ghosh was arrested in the afternoon. He will not be produced in court on Sunday. As a result, bail cannot be applied Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said, “Saayoni Ghosh Arrested in Tripura.” Cases have been filed under sections 153, 153A, 506, 306 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Political circles are of the view that the Trinamool BJP will raise more voices against the BJP from this inaugural procession before the pre-poll in the state. Trinamool alleges that the electoral law is in force in the state so the ruling party of Tripura is creating problems with the meeting in various ways even though it could not revoke the permission of the meeting. Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said, “In many places, people are being intimidated into going to different villages. The administration has also warned that no one can get a car to come to the meeting. Even today, the situation in Agartala is preventing the inauguration program.”

The ruling BJP in Tripura, however, has dismissed all allegations. They claim that the party which has no organization, is lying to cover the vegetables. The procession will be in front of Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala. Trinamool is preparing for the procession from Rabindra Bhavan to Orient Chaumahani. Posters, banners, cut outs of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were seen in several places on the way from the airport to Agartala city.

Besides, the Trinamool Congress has been campaigning on social media for the last few days around the inaugural meeting. Energy is rising in Tripura, Abhishek Banerjee is coming. This is now the party’s catchline in Tripura ahead of the visit of Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandopadhyay. So even today, Subal Bhowmik and Sushmita Deb have held a meeting with all the parties of Jora Phul Shibir. Where Ashish Lal Singh, Baptu Chakraborty and many others were present. The grassroots leadership has stepped up to make the inaugural tour a success with the leaders of all the minority parties from the hills.

Responsibilities have already been shared. According to grassroots sources, responsibilities have been shared among all. Through this it has been made clear that the Trinamool Congress is an organized party. In this way, they will move forward with the goal of 2023 by uniting the organizational strength. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is coming to Tripura tomorrow afternoon. Abhishek’s meeting is at half past noon. The meeting will be held from Rabindra Bhavan to Orient Chaumahani. He will address this meeting The Trinamool leadership has already applied to the administration for the necessary permission for the meeting. The Trinamool claimed that the approval was matched. The Trinamool Congress has called the meeting on issues like terrorism, misgovernance, unemployment and media terrorism across the state. In preparation for this meeting, a meeting was held with all the grassroots leaders at the same time.