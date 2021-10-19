trolled in social media for posting picture with a baby and she have strong reply | Nusrat Jahan’s topic was mocked by Saayoni Ghosh! The actress replied … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Cuddling the baby. Saayoni Ghosh uploaded such a sweet picture on social media in black and white atmosphere. That is why a netizen made a mockery of Nusrat Jahan. But Saini Ghosh, a young Trinamool leader and Dakabuko actress, is not a proud bride. The actress immediately gave a worthy answer to the troll.

Saini was outdoors in a photo shoot. He got the baby close to him and pulled him in his lap. She took him in her arms and filled him with caress. That moment was captured on camera. Saini posted the picture on her social media handle. That’s why one netizen wrote, “Everyone in the grassroots is walking around with children. I thought maybe your father’s name was announced later. That’s what I said. Don’t take it seriously. You are one of my favorite artists. I wish you success. ”

Saini did not take time to respond to this comment. The actress wrote, “Very low-key comments. It is easy to say that personal freedoms are personal. You’ll be fine, good to know you like my work. I hope I will not be disappointed. ”

Saini Ghosh entered politics before the last assembly vote (WB Elections 2021). He became the Trinamool candidate in Asansol South. He was in a fighting mood from the first day of the campaign. He left no stone unturned to reach out to the people. His fans have also been impressed by it. Political circles have seen his firm assurance of the future on the stage of politics.

Although he could not win the assembly vote, Saini gained immense popularity. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself called him a ‘street fighter’. After that Saini got the responsibility of the president of the youth grassroots. Besides fulfilling that responsibility, the actress has returned to the field of acting. Saini is shooting Indradeep Dasgupta’s film. The name of the picture is not yet known. However, the actress is quite happy to return to the shooting floor after a long time. Sayani Ghosh said that he himself is open about that.