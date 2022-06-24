Menu
Friday, June 24, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Trolley bus set may arrive in town before Pujo, will be seen experimentally at depot – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Never lighten the load on the bridge. Ever get rid of traffic jams Never metro work again. Never be profitable again. Tram traffic from various routes in Kolkata has come to a virtual standstill due to various reasons. The state government is planning to run a modern trolley bus on this tram route. This shiny bus can be seen in Melbourne, San Francisco. Even if there is a bus called Poshaki. In fact, it is a modern version of the tram.

How is this trolley bus?

There are overhead wires for tram movement. From there the tram runs with electricity. This trolley bus will run in the same manner. Will take power directly from the overhead. And the tram will continue along its line. However, there is another advantage in the case of trolley bus. Trolley bus can travel without tram line This facility will be available especially at various crossings. And not electric for this journey, the bus has batteries. When the bus runs on electricity, the battery will be charged.

There is a tram network across a wide part of Kolkata city. And trolley bus can be used there. Now the question is how much will it cost to run a trolley bus? An organization is conducting a survey of trolley buses with the State Transport Department in Kolkata. Binay Daju, a spokesman for the company, said there were still tram lines in several places in the city. Which can be used. There are multiple power poles for the tram network in Kolkata. As a result, there is no need for separate poles for carrying electricity That infrastructure is ready Just need trolley bus set. Buses can be taken from the company that makes trolley buses However, the modern tram is being built in Kolkata.

There too the trolley can be converted into a bus Transport Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said, “The tram will not be handed over at all. On some routes like Khidirpur-Dharmatala route, tram will run as before. There will also be a Heritage Ride. But we have to move slowly towards e-bus. ”

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

