Trying to bite the nurse’s hand to stop, how did Sujit reach the cornice? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Seeing the patient opening the window and descending on the cornice, the nurse went to stop him But Sujat Adhikari, a resident of Lake Town, tried to bite his hand The nurse was forced to remove her hand, and Sujit went down to the cornice The authorities of the hospital in Mallikbazar made such a claim after the patient fell from the cornice and sustained serious injuries. Sujit is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital with serious injuries to his chest and head He had to be kept on ventilation

According to the hospital authorities in Mallikbazar, Sujit was admitted to the eight-storey HDU unit of the hospital on the 23rd. On that day, Sujit opened the window next to his bed in the same ward and went down to the cornice The question of how the patient unlocked the window has started to arise

According to hospital authorities, Sujit may have broken the window screws with a handle or bed key used to lift and lower patients. Because, Sujit landed on the cornice, did a bed match there? And a screw fell under the window in the ward He could not understand anything as the patient in the next bed was also sick The hospital authorities claim that the windows are closed tightly enough Why a patient, it is difficult for a healthy person to open it

Hospital authorities further said that Sujit had been threatening to jump since he landed on the cornice The police, fire brigade and the patient’s family were immediately informed Since there were no railings on the cornice, it was not possible for anyone in the hospital to get down However, within 15-20 minutes, police and firefighters arrived and started the rescue operation Upon receiving the news, Sujit’s PC and brother also reached the hospital They also try to explain to him Sujit’s 9-year-old son was also called through a video call But nothing worked After a failed attempt for about an hour and a half, Sujit fell down from the cornice

Hospital officials claimed that three hospital staff members lost consciousness when they saw a patient fall from an eight-story cornice in front of their eyes. However, learning from this incident, the security of the hospital is being increased immediately The hospital authorities will also conduct an internal investigation into the incident

The family of the young man, a resident of Sreebhumi in Lake Town, owned by Sujit, said he had been suffering from depression since his wife’s death a month ago. He was admitted to the hospital in Mallikbazar two days ago due to dizziness

