Tuberculosis: TB-free Bengal in 2025, new initiative to cure tuberculosis by state health department

#Kolkata: ‘Tuberculosis Free Bengal in 2025’ – a special initiative of the State Health Department (West Bengal Government) in eight districts of the state with this message. North 24 Parganas, including Basirhat Health District, South 24 Parganas, including Diamond Harbor Health District, Purulia, Birbhum, Howrah, Murshidabad, Malda and Burdwan districts have been placed under special surveillance.

The UNITE TO ACT Community Action for the Elimination of TB will be implemented through this special program. Messages have been sent to the Chief Health Officers of these six districts to quickly identify those with Tuberculosis in these districts. Then they have to look at the socio-economic and of course the health aspects

The whole process needs to be expedited so that other TB patients can be sensitized and included in government programs by identifying those who have been TB-free as champions.

