The scorching heat, pollution and humidity wipe off the natural glow and often invite stubborn tan, sunburns and heat in our body. To avoid all these hassles and to keep your skin moisturised, nourished and fresh, Fiama provides you with easy peasy products within your budget which are bound to leave your skin feeling plump, soft and happy.

Fiama Gel Bathing Bars: Wash away the troubles of your day, with foamy, fresh, and fun Fiama Gel Bars. Loaded with skin-conditioners, the gel bars work towards giving you soft, moisturised and glowing skin. The diverse gel bars each with unique ingredients and natural goodness leave your mind and body feeling refreshed. So uplift your mood and get ready to make every bath a highlight of your day! Fiama Gel Bathing Bars are priced at INR 310 for a pack of 5 and INR 150 for a pack of 3.

Fiama Cool – Menthol & Magnolia Shower Gel & Gel Bar: Formulated with a combination of Magnolia and Menthol, this range is meant to cool, energize, restore and revitalise your skin while helping you stay chill in the sweltering summer heat. A one-stop-product to add a spring to your step. Fiama’s cooling range will uplift your every sense and keep you happy after every bath. Fiama Cool – Menthol & Magnolia Gel Bar are priced at INR 178 for pack of 3. Fiama Cool – Menthol & Magnolia Shower Gel is priced at INR 225 (250ml).

Fiama Bath Essentials – Bath Accessories: An exciting range of bath accessories that will leave you smiling from ear to ear. The range includes different kinds of loofahs, scrubs, and specialized shower tools, making the time spent taking a shower truly worthwhile. Designed to add that extra zing to your bath regime, the line celebrates positivity, quirkiness, and delight for the perfect rejuvenation time spent in your bathroom.

Fiama Bath Essentials Hair Wrapper is gentle on your hair and wraps it with care. Its micro-fibers dry hair like a pro with their super-duper 3x absorption power. Fiama Bath Essentials Hair Wrapper is priced at INR 499.

Fiama Bath Essentials Scrub-a-Dub-Dub is the perfect tool to provide you with hydrated, soft and supple skin. This scrub helps clear skin impurities and buffs away dead skin without stripping off moisture. Fiama Bath Essentials Scrub-a-Dub-Dub is priced at INR 165.

Fiama Bath Essentials I-Got-Your-Back Loofah works like a loofah, looks like a brush. Take your time with it, don’t rush. To go where no hand has gone before, add this to your bath kit for sure! Fiama Bath Essentials I-Got-Your-Back Loofah is priced at INR 349.

Safe and dermatologically tested, these products are safe to use on the skin, all year round. All the products are 100% Cruelty-Free making this the perfect guilt-free spoil for you and your close ones. Available on Nykaa.com, Amazon.com, Big Basket.com and select retail outlets.