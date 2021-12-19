Turnout in Kolkata Municipality is 11.51 percent till 11 am, – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The common man of Kolkata (KMC Election) is not far behind to take part in the voting festival even on a winter Sunday morning. Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections are being held on Sunday, December 19. Voters have been pouring into the booths since morning. According to the Election Commission, 16.51 per cent votes were cast in Kolkata Municipality till 11 am. Many have gone to the polls in the early hours of the morning despite the cold snap, which is reflected in the percentage of votes cast.

Voting for a total of 144 seats in Kolkata Municipality has started from 7 am on Sunday. On the whole, ordinary people from north to south are going to express their democratic views without any hindrance in peaceful elections. Various pictures came up in the morning. Elections in the Corona period, so the rules of the election include the strict rules of the Kovid rules to comply with the rules of hygiene. That is why booth booths have been seen since morning, some of the booth workers are also using face shields, gloves. Voters are standing near the gates of many booths with thermal songs and sanitizers.

According to the poll workers, everyone is being sent to vote after measuring their body temperature and using sanitizer. If someone does not come after the mask, the voters are also helping them with the mask. All in all, the voters are keeping an eye on the strict health rules. We are also keeping an eye on law and order. After hearing multiple cases in the High Court, voting is currently taking place in Kolkata without the central forces. The Kolkata Police has repeatedly claimed that the Kolkata Police is enough to provide security for the polls. That is why a large number of policemen have been deployed on the streets. All in all, this is a festival and a Sunday of excitement. The starting striking rate is good.