TV in Local Train: Eastern Railway has a special monitoring system to ensure that TVs are not lost from the rooms of local trains

Calcutta : LEDs have been installed in the local train compartment on Monday itself. And after that, the responsibility of the railway guards increased Carshed workers also have to be alert. Because no one leaves the room of the local train without turning on the TV is being watched. In the past there have been many incidents of fans being removed from the rooms of local trains. Railway officials, however, say that the situation is no longer the same Therefore, the passengers of the train are not thinking that they will open the television in the local train.

The train in which the television is installed will be accompanied by the representatives of the private agency through which the television is installed. Apart from this, the railway police will look into the matter in the room of the night train. Apart from that, the train will be seen when it reaches Carshed. If any TV is not in place, Railway Guard and Licensee will be informed immediately.

Actions have already started in this regard. Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway said, “Silent movies are being shown. Audiences are also happy. They will decide if someone wants to vandalize their property. We hope people will like it. Usually, RPF and GRP are deployed in night local trains as well. As a result They will monitor. Televisions have been introduced in local trains from Monday. Eastern Railway’s Howrah division is the first to introduce this system. Step by step, the rest of the divisions are also going to have televisions in local trains or EMUs.”

This train infotainment has been started at Howrah station from Monday. A total of four LED TVs are sitting at two ends of each coach. Each TV measures 27 inches. Passengers can watch a variety of entertainment programs in a fraction of the total size of the TV screen Sports, short films, promos of various movies, important parts of movies, dance, music, various programs related to travel will be shown. In the remaining part, various warning messages of the railway will be shown. Various service programs of the railway will be shown But throughout the main part actually the railway wants to earn by showing various commercial visuals According to railway sources, whatever is announced will be shown on TV. For example, travel by ticket, do not cross railway line, no smoking in the room, no drinking in the room, no illegal items in the train room will be promoted.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: July 26, 2022, 09:04 IST

