Tweet on Mamata Banerjee Victory in Bhabanipur | Bhabanipur record-breaking victory of the Chief Minister! The next day, in a tweet, he wrote the BJP’s verdict …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He has been vocal in his criticism of the BJP since the Ekushey election results were announced. And as soon as the schedule for the Bhabanipur by-election was announced, he asked the party office to nominate him for the post. There was no less debate in the political arena. Veteran BJP leader Tathagata Roy opened his mouth again on Twitter. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Bhabanipur) broke her own record and won. Veteran BJP leader Tathagata Roy greeted him in a tweet. And that tweet has increased the discomfort of BJP (Bengal BJP).

What exactly did the former governor of Meghalaya write? পরে After the results were released on Sunday, a post was posted on Twitter on Monday congratulating Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee) at the beginning of the verdict, ‘I congratulate her on her victory. I do not support his politics. But he is also my chief minister. I will tell you more about the results of this election later. Now congratulate him. Joe Jita Ohi Sikandar. Although he did not say anything about the defeat of the BJP, he made the message clear. The tweet of the veteran leader (Tathagata Roy) also hinted that he will open his mouth about more issues regarding this election tomorrow.

Congratulations to Mamata Banerjee for her victory. I don’t support her politics, but she is my Chief Minister, too. I shall have a few takes on this election result in the next few days. Meanwhile, congrats again. Nothing succeeds like success. Jo jeeta woh hi Sikandar. – Tathagata Roy (@ tathagata2) October 4, 2021

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar greeted Tathagata Roy as well. Rajib Banjerjee and Joy Banerjee were not left out. Joy said, ‘There is no fight for votes in the court. Not even going to the Election Commission. The vote has to be fought on the ground. There is no comparison to this victory. You are irresistible. The victory of Bengalis will come with your hands, the victory of Bengal will come

It is to be noted that after the Ekushey election, from Dilip Ghosh to Kailash Vijayvargiya, all of them were taken to task by the experienced veteran politician Tathagata Roy. He did not discount anyone in his tweet. Even after his tumultuous remarks about the nomination of Tollywood heroines, everything inside and outside the BJP. Tathagata Roy said at the time, the city’s nuts have played with money. He questioned where the ‘KDSA’ was on the day of workers’ danger. However, the senior leader also blessed Priyanka Tibrewal when she visited his house after contesting the election.