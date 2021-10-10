tweets and explain why his name is missing in TMC by election campaigner list | ‘It’s not rocket science’ … Why is ‘he’ left out of the ‘star’ list? That is what Babul Supriya said! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Where exactly is the place of Babylon in the grassroots? Why is his name not in the list of star promotions? The question has been rising since the by-election campaign list came out. This time Babul Supriyo himself answered him. This time, he posted a tweet explaining why he is not on the list of Trinamool star campaigners for the four by-elections, explained Babul Supriyo, a former Union Minister and Asansol MLA who has just left the BJP.

It is pertinent to mention that the political activities have already started around the upcoming by-elections of four centers in the state. Some of the candidates have already submitted their nominations before the start of Pujo. Meanwhile, the list submitted by Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee to the Election Commission on Thursday showed that Babul Supriyo and Basirhat actress MP Nusrat Jahan were not named.

Read more: Where exactly is the place of Babylon in the grassroots, the question arises because there is no name in the star list

As soon as the list was made public, the question arose as to why Babul Supriyo, who had just left the BJP and joined the Trinamool, had been dropped from the list of star campaigners. There was a lot of sarcasm about the issue on the net. After that, Babul Supriya posted a post on Twitter on Saturday night stating his position on the issue.

No Rocket Science involved here • Plz note I’m still a BJP MP • In fact, wrote another humble request to Hon’ble Speaker Sir ystrdy to kindly grant me some time to meet him & resign as per rules • Very thoughtful of @AITCofficial to allow me smtym to settle in KOL after shifting base pic.twitter.com/pCI6RM6JM7 – Babul Supriyo (uSuPriyoBabul) October 9, 2021

The Asansol MP wrote in his tweet, “It is not a matter of rocket science. Please understand, I am still a BJP MP. “He later wrote,” Yesterday I sent a letter to the Hon’ble Speaker asking for some time so that I can submit my resignation as per the rules. Thanks to Trinamool for giving me some time to settle in Kolkata. ”

Read more: Big breakup after Pujo? Firhad’s ‘application’ comments sparked a brawl inside the BJP!

By-elections will be held on October 30 in Gosaba, Shantipur, Kharada and Dinhata. This time, there are names like Dev, Mimi Chakraborty, Raj Chakraborty, Soham Chakraborty and many others in the list of published star promoters of Trinamool.

Political circles think that Babul Supriya wanted to convey the message that there is a strong understanding between the party and him by tweeting whenever there is a question about his grassroots position. In this tweet, he has made it clear that the former Union Minister of State will not campaign for the Trinamool as long as he is a BJP MP. Former Union Minister Babul Supriya has once again sealed the grassroots camp by thanking the grassroots.