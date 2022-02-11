Twitter cover changed again and again! Minister Chandrima at the center of daily debate – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya was involved in the debate on Friday. Issue, one person, one term. Chandrima Bhattacharya (Twitter account) also posted a picture of a man, a post circulating on the social media handles of grassroots activists and leaders. The controversy started after seeing that picture. The correspondence minister told the media that he did not know anything about it, handling his Twitter account and i-pack. He told the team it.

He also complained that his permission was not taken before posting this picture. But the debate did not stop there. The cover picture also suddenly changed in him. As soon as the controversy started, one person, one post poster was removed from the cover photo of Chandrima Bhattacharya’s Twitter account. I-Pack also tweeted a statement about the incident. According to the poll management agency, i-Pack does not handle any digital platform handles of the grassroots or any grassroots leader. If anyone has made such a claim, then it is uncertain and false. The grassroots should look into how the digital platform of their party leaders is being misused.

There have been various rumors about the Trinamool-i-Pak relationship for the last few days. The one-point, one-person debate started on Friday morning. At a press conference, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim expressed the strong attitude of party leader Mamata Banerjee on the issue. He made it clear that Mamata Banerjee would take the final decision on the one-man policy in the party. Firhad Hakim also made it clear that the Trinamool does not support the One Person One Post policy.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 11, 2022, 19:06 IST

Tags: Chandrima Bhattacharya