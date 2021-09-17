September 17, 2021

Two days after his resignation, Arpita Ghosh has been appointed as the new Trinamool General Secretary – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: The sudden resignation of Arpita Ghosh, who is known to be close to Mamata Banerjee, who came to politics from the world of drama, caused a stir in state politics. He resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Trinamool Congress (Arpita Ghosh Appointed General Secretary) brought Arpita Ghosh to the party’s organizational post this time. On Friday, Arpita was appointed as the General Secretary, one of the general secretaries of the state Trinamool. On the same day, Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi sent a letter to him to bring him into the party organization.

Team letter sent to Arpita. Team letter sent to Arpita.

Details coming …

Published by:Raima Chakraborty

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall is not free from Bengal

6 mins ago admin

World Patient Safety Day

3 hours ago admin

Weather Update: Massive rain alert issued in several places in Bengal

7 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall is not free from Bengal

6 mins ago admin

Two days after his resignation, Arpita Ghosh has been appointed as the new Trinamool General Secretary – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

World Patient Safety Day

3 hours ago admin

Watch 73rd Emmy Awards LIVE exclusively on Lionsgate Play

4 hours ago admin

Weather Update: Massive rain alert issued in several places in Bengal

7 hours ago admin