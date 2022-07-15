Menu
Friday, July 15, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Two days in a row, three thousand corona victims left the state, the concern is growing in the north – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the last 24 hours since yesterday, the number of corona cases in the state has remained above 3,000. In the last 24 hours, the number of new corona cases in the state is 306 Five more people have died due to corona infection The infection rate is also close to twenty percent As a result, the state health department is very concerned about the corona situation in the state

In the last 24 hours, as usual, the highest number of victims was found in the North 24 Parganas. Apart from this, the number of victims is increasing alarmingly in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and two Burdwan.

Read more: Huge reluctance to 'booster' across the state! Nabanna's 'big' instructions to the districts in great concern about Corona

On the other hand, the infection is increasing alarmingly in North Bengal as well Significant new cases are being detected, especially in Malda, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri. The state government has issued new guidelines for those recovering from corona in the state That guideline also clearly states that the fourth wave of corona is going on in the state

However, with the relief of the administration, most of the new victims are in seclusion at home According to the health department, the number of corona patients currently being treated at the hospital is 638.

Tags: Coronavirus, Covid 19



