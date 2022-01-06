Two drivers of CM’s car attacked by Corona, be careful, says Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Covid panic all around (Covid 19). At a press conference, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Press Conference of Mamata Banerjee) gave details about the incident and said that two drivers of her car were also infected with covid. The chief minister said, “The police commissioner has got covid. DC South is affected by covid. But there is nothing to do. The coroner has gone to the office where I came from, my two drivers. We have nothing to do, this situation. All of us. So it’s best to work from home. “

Referring to an event on Friday in which the Prime Minister will be present, the Chief Minister said, “Tomorrow there is an event in which the Prime Minister is supposed to be present, but I will be there. There will be issues. So I don’t want to. I’ll work from home tomorrow. I don’t want anyone to be infected again. “

Mamata also mentioned a letter given by Bharat Sebashram Sangha on the occasion of Gangasagar. “Dilip Maharaj has written a letter to the government on behalf of the association. There, he said, it is not possible for the Bharat Sebashram Sangha to volunteer at the Gangasagar fair this time. You can’t. ” The Chief Minister reminded that although the death rate in Corona is not high this time, it is spreading rapidly among innumerable people. As a result, if it is one person, it is quickly becoming ten people. Everyone in one house is being attacked. So be careful. If one person is infected in someone’s house, the rest should also be careful. Do not let loose.

Somraj in Bandyopadhyay