Two hundred touches of covid infection in Kolkata again

#Kolkata: A seven-year-old boy from Murshidabad has been diagnosed with Omicron after returning to the state from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad. Coronary infections (Covid 19) have been a cause for concern throughout the day on Wednesday, but the number of infections in Kolkata has increased. According to a bulletin released by the health department on Wednesday, the number of corona cases in Kolkata has reached nearly 200 in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, the number of corona cases in the state was 552, but today it has increased slightly to 554. The number of deaths due to corona was 10 yesterday, it has increased a little today and 13 people have died in the last 24 hours. Today the number of corona infections has slightly increased from the number of corona infections. 556 people have recovered. The number of active corona patients in the state has come down to 7,490. In the last 24 hours, corona tests have been performed on 36,859 people in the state, an increase of 5,000 from yesterday, of which 554 corona are positive. As a result, the corona positivity rate in the state has come down to 1.46%.

According to the district court, the number of new victims in Kolkata is 198. Three people have died. On the other hand, it is followed by North 24 Parganas district, where 102 new corona cases have been reported. In Howrah district, the number of new cases has come down to 22 and two people have died. In South 24 Parganas district, the number of new cases has come down to 25. On the other hand, in Hughli district also 42 new cases have been found from yesterday. In Nadia district, the number of people infected with corona has increased to 33 today and two people have died.

On the other hand, the corona situation is better in the districts of North Bengal than South Bengal. Yesterday, the number of coronavirus outbreaks increased a lot, but today it is under control. Today, Darjeeling district in North Bengal has the highest number of corona cases. After that, 15 new corona cases were found in Jalpaiguri district, one died.

Abhijit Chanda