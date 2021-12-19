Two or four booths rioted, police did a good job, claims commission – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Opposition parties have been vocal about the role of the State Election Commission and the police in conducting the KMC Elections 2021. The ruling party has also been accused of intimidating grassroots voters, voters, opposition candidates and activists. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections

However, at the end of the day, the State Election Commission stood by the police State Election Commissioner Sourav Das claimed that the police had done a good job in the election He also claimed that the law and order situation in the election was good

The commission claimed that the police had been informed of all the allegations related to the election In each case, the police have taken action State Election Commissioner 6 claimed that there was not a single incident where the police did not take action He claimed that on the whole, the pre-poll in Kolkata was peaceful

In the words of Sourav Das, “There are a total of 1657 polling stations and 4959 booths in the Kolkata Municipality area. There were disturbances in 2-4 booths. It could happen. However, on the basis of this, it cannot be said that the overall law and order situation in Kolkata was bad. However, the state election commissioner admitted that it was unfortunate that BJP candidate Meena Devi Purohit was physically abused. However, after receiving the complaint of Meena Devi Purohit, everyone including MRO, Special Observer has spoken to her, said Sourav Das.

According to the State Election Commission, the turnout was 63.83 per cent till 5 pm today. The commission claimed that voting was uninterrupted in 4959 booths in 1757 polling stations of 144 wards. The commission also said that bombs had exploded in two places during the polls A total of 195 people were arrested on 453 charges during the referendum, the commission said.