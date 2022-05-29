Two workers stabbed at Haridebpur anti addiction center Climb into the kitchen … the knife is running randomly! Harhim incident at Haridebpur de-addiction center – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A man has been charged with stabbing two men in the kitchen of a drug rehabilitation center in Haridebpur. Police have already arrested accused Arjun Gupta. It is alleged that a man who had come for treatment at the drug rehabilitation center at around 8 am today entered the kitchen of the drug rehabilitation center and attacked the two workers with a knife.

It is learned that the two persons were making breakfast for the residents in the kitchen at that time. The patient started stabbing the two with a kitchen knife. The two injured were rushed to MR Bangur Hospital in South Kolkata, where one was released after initial treatment and the other was admitted in critical condition. The injured were identified as Rajiv de Costa and Arup Naskar. Local Haridebpur police went to the spot and started investigation.

After arresting the main accused, the police called Mihir Dutt, president of Nesha Mukti Kendra, to the police station. He told the police that the accused Arjun Gupta was admitted to the drug rehabilitation center about a month ago. He was admitted to the drug rehabilitation center mainly due to his cannabis addiction. However, he has never been seen to be too aggressive in the last one month. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The family is also being contacted by the police. Police are investigating whether there was any recent altercation between the two victims.

One was taken to hospital and released after initial treatment, but the other was admitted. According to hospital sources, the big danger has been avoided as the accused Arjun has an inexperienced hand. Both are safe, according to hospital sources. After a preliminary investigation, it will be possible for the police to provide detailed information about the cause of the incident.

