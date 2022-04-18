UK to send biggest delegation ever for Bengal biz meet | Lakshmi to sit in trade! Britain to send ‘largest’ delegation to Bengal’s World Bengal Conference – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After forming the government for the third time in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has focused on industrial trade. Preparations for the Bengal Global Summit 2022 are practically starting from Tuesday evening. The main goal of this conference is employment. The World Bengal Trade Conference (BGBS) will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, April 20 and 21 at the Biswabangla Convention Center in Newtown. And four days before the start of that conference, Britain gave a big message. The destination of investment is Bangla. That is why Britain is sending the largest delegation in recent times, which will include the country’s leading industrialists and heads of various organizations.

According to sources, the government of Bengal and some educational institutions will sign MoUs on education and research with several British universities. Important decisions regarding the exchange of research work between different universities may also be taken at the trade conference. As a result, the students will benefit greatly.

A British Deputy High Commission source said on Sunday that 49 senior delegates would arrive from Britain. They will have a ‘Business to Business’ meeting with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce. Britain is focusing on working jointly with Bengal in education, innovation or research.

Nick Lowe, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, said: “Our Prime Minister Boris Johnson has drawn up a roadmap for enhancing industrial and trade deals with India. Britain keen on more trade with Bengal (Bengal Global Summit 2022). Of this, 30,000 jobs have been created in Kolkata alone. UK companies are keen to increase investment in Bengal. In the same way that companies doing business elsewhere in India, they want to set foot in Kolkata this time. ”

Not only Britain, but also the representatives of America, France, Germany, Italy and China are looking at investing in Bengal. They will give details in a day or two. In fact, investment proposals from abroad, in addition to the country’s top industrialists, have just begun to arrive. Officials of the industry department are also sure that the Bengali New Year will be considered as the year of investment.

This is the first time that such a big industrial conference is going to be organized in the country in the post-emergency situation. Bengali has taken the initiative. This is going to be the first such conference in Bengal. That is one of the reasons why Bengal has become the center of attraction for industrialists. Last time, the total number of delegates from 35 countries was about four thousand. The number of foreign delegates is 450. This time the number is increasing, initially this is the news. The registration process is still going on. In the previous five conferences, a total investment of about 12 lakh 37 thousand crore taka has come to Bengal.

