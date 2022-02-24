Ukraine Crisis: How many Bengalis detained in Ukraine? The state is in touch with the foreign ministry

#Kolkata: The state is in constant touch with the Center as to whether any resident of West Bengal is stuck in Ukraine (Ukraine Crisis). The Union Foreign Ministry has already been contacted by the state’s resident commissioner in Delhi.

Although no statement has been issued by the state government so far, the office of the resident commissioner of Delhi has been keeping in touch with the matter. The ambassador to Ukraine has already been contacted by the state’s resident commissioner’s office in Delhi.

Although no statement has been issued by the state government, there are already reports of Bengalis stranded in Ukraine from various parts of the state. Several students from Gobardanga, Habra in North 24 Parganas, Mahishadal in East Midnapore, Nandakumar and Durgapur in West Burdwan have been reported to be stranded in Ukraine.

Yesterday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine. Modi told Putin that New Delhi was also concerned about the safety of Indians detained in Ukraine. Narendra Modi has made it clear that India is giving top priority to the safe return of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

At the moment, the airspace of Ukraine is closed As a result, the Air India flight went to Ukraine but returned without the Indians New Delhi is looking into whether there is any other way for Indians to be repatriated from Ukraine. There are many Indian students studying medicine in Ukraine The Indian prime minister has expressed his concern to the Russian president over their safety The Indian embassy in Ukraine is also keeping in touch with the Indians stranded in the country

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 25, 2022, 00:17 IST

