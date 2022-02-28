Ukraine is at the center of crisis, Mamata reassures Modi with letter – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Whatever the central government decides diplomatically on the Ukraine Crisis, Mamata Banerjee will stand by it. On this day, the Chief Minister of West Bengal gave this message in a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister also proposed to convene an all-party meeting with the Prime Minister on the situation in Ukraine

Apart from this, Mamata Banerjee has assured that the state will be by the side of the Center in all possible ways for the speedy rescue of Indians detained in Ukraine. The Chief Minister said that in the national interest, all political differences have been put aside and the Chief Minister has given the message of staying by the side of the Center.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said, “In this moment of international crisis, we will put aside all our political differences and present ourselves as a united country. So that the honor of our country remains intact In the international arena, we strive to be united in order to have a stable policy. As a senior chief minister in our US infrastructure and as the leader of the national party, I would like to inform you that this is our long-standing tradition in the war situation in Ukraine. “

At the same time, the Chief Minister reminded the Prime Minister that India has been in favor of international peace since independence and opposed aggression, infiltration and intervention. The Chief Minister also hoped that the Prime Minister would keep these issues in mind before taking a diplomatic decision on the current crisis situation.

Finally, the Chief Minister wrote that the Prime Minister should consider convening an all-party meeting to further strengthen India’s position as a country in the current crisis. Mamata Banerjee also said that as the world’s largest democracy, we should come up with a peaceful solution

