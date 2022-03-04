Ukraine Russia War, Ukraine Russia War – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The situation in various cities in Ukraine has changed since February 24. Priyanshi has never seen war in her life. Even the bullets have never been seen before (Ukraine Russia War). Medical students from India were shocked to see the scene. Normal time stay in hostel room. Hide in the bunker as soon as the siren sounds. After spending several days like this, in the last three or four days, many medical students are returning to their homes in the country (Ukraine Russia War). Priyanshi Pal, a fourth year student of MBBS in Nayabad, South Kolkata, also returned home on Thursday. (Ukraine Russia War)

Read more: Who’s riding a rocket bike? This is the Chief Minister! Violent viral video

He also has a look of panic on his face on Friday morning. Priyanshi said, ‘Many are still stuck in Kharkiv and Kiev. Many of us students have somehow crossed the Ukrainian border and returned to India via Hungary or Romania. I never thought such an attack would take place in such a peaceful country. ‘ According to the medical student, the Ukrainian government handed over their guns to civilians after the 24th invasion of Russia. They were roaming the streets with guns. Sometimes an Indian student entered the apartment and tried to loot at gunpoint.

Read more: ‘Goodbye my child, see you later’! This heartbreaking picture of the Ukraine-Russia war is viral

Even local shops were trying to loot. Later, of course, the Ukrainian police arrested them. The Priyangshis and a few others hired a bus on February 26 and reached Bucharest, Romania, via the Sirat border from Binitsa Medical College. However, it took them 24 hours to cross the border into Ukraine and Romania. I had to walk 15 kilometers of road. It’s freezing cold. He had to spend 24 hours under the open sky. With 15 kg bag. There was a situation like not surviving properly.

After overcoming them, Priyanshi reached Kolkata last night. He said, “And all those who are stuck or could not reach the country, so that they can reach the right place. The Indian embassy and the Romanian embassy are doing very well.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: March 04, 2022, 20:23 IST

Tags: Russia Ukraine War, Ukraine crisis