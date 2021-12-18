Uncle former mayor, famous CPM leader! Mamata has a tough fight with Arkaranjan – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Arkaranjan Bhattacharya, nephew of Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya, former mayor of Kolkata. CPIM candidate of ward no. 63 (KMC Elections 2021). Uncle-nephew’s name is similar, profession is similar. Uncle Dunde is a lawyer and his nephew is also a lawyer. Arkaranjan, 26, is an Alipore court lawyer.

He graduated from Surendranath Law College. Students and youth have done politics. But this time the candidate in the first vote. This time in Kalighat, there was a fierce battle between another nephew. Election at midnight (KMC Elections 2021). The battle of the nephews of the Left in the Green Fort is also one of the curiosities of the Kolkata municipal elections. Leftists are also optimistic about Orc

In the words of CPIM candidate Arkaranjan, ‘the party has nominated me because it thinks so. I’ve been by people’s side before. I will stay the next day. I have received greetings from my uncle since I went to the polls. I always get advice. ‘

In the words of Kakabikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, ‘I came to know that he has become a candidate after the publication of the list of candidates. But not only my nephew Arkaranjan, I have sided with all the left candidates as much as I can. I also preached. ‘

In the past, Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya has shared his long experience as the Mayor of Kolkata Municipality with many leftist candidates like Ork Ranjan. Recently, CPIM’s state secretary Suryakanta Mishra or other left-wing activists have taken to social media to make the call ‘turn the steering wheel of Kolkata to the left’. In particular, the CPI (M) has relied on young candidates in this year’s polls.

Many of the candidates this time extended a helping hand to the people as Red Volunteers during the Corona. The Left leadership thinks that the leftists who are by the side of the people in this day of danger are the real friends of the citizens. Arkaranjan is also a front line worker of Red Volunteers. However, the Kalighat region is known as Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Khastaluk. And this time CPIM has nominated former mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya’s ‘nephew’ Arkaranjan. Will the left sun rise at all in the green fort? Time to answer.