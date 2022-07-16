Underground tunnel in New Town: Now the car will run underground in Kolkata! The great attraction is under Bishwa Bangla Gate

#Anup Chakraborty, New Town: The first underground metro in the country ran in Kolkata As a result, the city dwellers have been familiar with the underground subway for decades For the first time in the country, the Metro is waiting to run under the Ganga

Along with this, the car will run on the subway in Kolkata For that purpose, the work has started from today under Biswa Bangla Gate in New Town If all goes well, the construction of this 320-meter long tunnel for vehicular traffic will be completed within the next year.

Tunnels have been constructed in many parts of the country for the movement of vehicles But if the tunnel is made for the movement of vehicles under the ground, another example will be created in Kolkata

Biswa Bangla Gate has already become one of the attractions of Kolkata This tunnel is being constructed just below Biswa Bangla Gate Hidco is in charge of the project Chairman of the organization Debashis Sen said that the construction of this tunnel will cost 68 crore rupees Small cars and motorcycles, scooters can travel through the 320 meters long tunnel Besides, there will be 7 feet wide footpath for people to travel inside the tunnel This tunnel will be made at a depth of 4.2 meters in the ground

The tunnel will be constructed along the road from New Town Bus Stand to New Thanar Police Station The traffic pressure is increasing every day on the roads of New Town Once this tunnel is built, the waiting time for vehicles at the traffic signal at Biswa Bangla Gate will be reduced a lot.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 16, 2022, 16:25 IST

Tags: New Town