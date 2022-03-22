‘Unfortunately incident, conspiracy to discredit government’, statement in assembly Parthar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Rampurhat Violence 7 But there is also a larger political conspiracy behind the scandal to tarnish the image of the state government Parliamentary Minister Partha Chatterjee made the demand in a statement to the Legislative Assembly. At the same time, he assured that the state government would provide severe punishment to everyone accused of killing the Trinamool deputy chief first and then setting fire to several houses.

Bhadu Sheikh, a local Trinamool deputy chief, was killed in Baktui village in Rampurhat on Monday night. Soon after the incident, miscreants set fire to several houses in Baktui village State Police DG Manoj Malviya said that eight people were burnt to death

Opposition groups, including the BJP, have been vocal about the law and order situation in the state since the Rampurhat incident. This incident has also made headlines in the whole country The BJP MLAs walked out loudly in the assembly on the issue

Parliamentary Minister Perth Chatterjee made a statement in the assembly on behalf of the state government on the Rampurhat incident. He said, “Unfortunately, some people have died in the Rampurhat incident. The state government will rehabilitate the affected families. At the same time, the council minister also appealed to maintain peace and normal environment in the area

The state government has already formed a special investigation team into the Rampurhat incident Perth Chatterjee also told the assembly that high-ranking police officials had gone to the spot.

