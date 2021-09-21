September 21, 2021

Union Bank of India signs MOU with North Delhi Municipal Corporation for pension disbursement of their employees

1 hour ago

Union Bank of India entered into an agreement with North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), according to which the latter has appointed and authorized Union Bank of India for the purpose of disbursement of pension of their employees at their Headquarters i.e. Civic Centre, New Delhi.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Sh. Sanjay Goel, Commissioner – NDMC, Sh. Sandeep J Jacques, Add. Commissioner- NDMC, Sh. J.S.Tomar, DGM-GBRD, Sh. Sanjeev Kumar, DGM &RH, Delhi central along with other officials. The agreement will come into effect immediately.

Terming the agreement an important milestone in collaboration Sh. R. K. Jaglan, GM, Government Business said, “Union Bank of India is committed to ensure timely, accurate and reliable disbursement of monthly pension to the pensioners of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), along with serving the pensioners in better manner. Our collaboration is a step forward in our relationship with NDMC and going to benefit Union Bank of India, NDMC and people at large.”

