Menu
Search
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Union Education Minister in the city on the day of Parthar’s arrest, job seekers complained – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: The former education minister of the state was arrested by the ED. On the same day, the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was present in the state. He participated in several programs from morning till evening.

It was on this occasion that the agitating teachers of SSC met Dharmendra Pradhan. They raised a series of complaints against the state. Dharmendra Pradhan reached the guest house of IIT Kharagpur in Salt Lake around 4:30 pm today. It was already decided that the job candidates would meet him there.

Union Education Minister gave them time accordingly. A few representatives of the agitating candidates of Vocational Education, Physical Education, Secondary-Higher Secondary job candidates, TET, Upper Primary came. They wrote separately to the Union Minister to submit deputation in written form.

Read more: Perth admitted to ICCU of SSKM! Chest pain, high creatinine level

A would-be teacher named Pompa Mridha got angry in front of the Union Minister about the job in the education sector of the state. Pompa said that every time they went to meet the education minister of the state, they were arrested by the police. For example, they had to stay in jail for five days.

Job candidate Sukumar Raut said that the Chief Minister had promised them that their jobs would be done. Sukumar claimed to have directed Chief Minister Partha Chatterjee to form a committee to look into the job issue. Later, it was found that only the qualified did not get the job. After that most of the job aspirants file a case in court.

The job seekers also submitted deputation to the Union Minister on this day. After receiving the deputation, Dharmendra Pradhan assured them that he would go to Delhi and ask the state government about the matter. As the matter is pending in the court, the Union Minister did not agree to say anything definite about whether the job will be given or not. . The would-be teachers said, ‘We were arrested while meeting the state education minister. But the Union education minister met us.’

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

Be the first to read breaking news on News18 Bangla. There are daily fresh news, live updates of news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Partha Chatterjee, S.S.C



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articlePartha Chatterjee admitted in SSKM: Partha admitted to ICCU of SSKM! Chest pain, high creatinine level
Next articleArpita Mukherjee arrest cash recovered by ED taken out in trunks: After a trunk full of money came out from Arpita’s house, watch video | Kolkata
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL