University Of Gour Banga || Allegations of corruption in the appointment of teachers of Gaurbang University, a public interest case in the High Court

This time there is a complaint of corruption in the appointment of teachers of Gaudabanga University in Malda. Allegedly, despite the ban of the higher education department, Gaurbang University has appointed 11 teachers illegally. These posts were appointed when Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister. BJP is filing a public interest case in the High Court alleging money transactions and irregularities in recruitment. However, Shanta Chhetri, the current Vice-Chancellor of Gaurbang University, is reluctant to comment on this. The district Trinamool president also claimed that the matter is not known.

It is to be noted that 11 teachers were appointed in Gaurbang University in 2021. Complaints were filed in the higher education department about this appointment. Because this recruitment advertisement raised questions about application, even interview and recruitment process. Based on the complaint, the higher education department ordered the suspension of the recruitment process. However, for unknown reasons, 11 people were given appointment letters in the departments of Physiology, Mathematics, Journalism, Food and Nutrition, Geography and Economics etc. However, two of these teachers later left the university.

Allegedly, the recruitment notification was issued in the last week of December 2020. Last date of application was 18 January 2021. The interview started on January 21 after only two days. On January 29, the Higher Education Department directed the recruitment process not to proceed. However, it is alleged that the appointment was made on February 2. It is alleged that even in the case of recruitment, general teachers are appointed in the seats reserved for the Scheduled.

BJP Malda South District President Parthasarathy Ghosh alleged that there were irregularities in the recruitment process. A professor close to the Trinamool has waved a stick in the appointment of the leader. Money has also been transacted. The district BJP president also said that a public interest case will be filed on the matter. He demanded an investigation by the central agency. The BJP president claimed that the names of the Trinamool leaders of Malda will come up if a proper investigation is carried out.

However, the district Trinamool leadership is reluctant to give importance to BJP’s complaint. Maldah Trinamool President Abdur Rahim Bakshi said that there will be an investigation if there is any irregularity in the appointment. However, as the matter is not known, the complaint will be investigated.

First published: July 28, 2022, 18:09 IST

