Unprecedented administrative directive reaches Registrar General’s Office – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday sought the intervention of the country’s chief justice and the state’s chief justice. At the same time, he also gave judicial instructions on that day.

Judicial order can be seen on the website of Kolkata High Court shortly after 6 pm on Wednesday. According to court sources, the administrative directive of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay reached the Registrar General’s office on Thursday afternoon. The same source claimed that the chronology of some of the SSC-related cases was an administrative directive.

Read more: Subject SSC, angry single bench against division bench! Benazir’s case in Calcutta High Court

In the case filed by Abdul Gani Ansari, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay told the court on Wednesday that after considering the single bench, SSC adviser SP Sinha had summoned him in the affidavit. The affidavit was to be issued on March 30. SP Sinha filed an appeal in the division bench of Justice Harish Tandon challenging the order of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

In the appeal case, a division bench of Justice Harish Tandon modified the order of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. According to the division bench, the SSC advisor will attach the affidavit of his property to the single bench. Instead of March 30, SP Sinha will have 5 more days to file an affidavit on the property

The division bench further said that the affidavit of SSC advisor could not be given to any party in the case. The single bench will be able to open the affidavit at the time of final decision of the case.

Here is the question of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the final decision of the case means the moment of writing the order of the judge. What will the single bench do with the affidavit of SP Sinha’s property at that time? Because if the information in the affidavit changes towards the consideration of the case then it may not be the moment of final decision of the case. Therefore, Justice Gangopadhyay opined that the order of the division bench was practically reversed and the hand of the single bench was tied. He further said that if this is not the case then the division bench has already been able to anticipate the consideration of single bench. How is that possible?

Justice Gangopadhyay further questioned whether the Chief Justice of the country and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court should carefully consider whether a judge can work against corruption in the public service. A division bench of Justice Harish Tandon has granted interim stay on the directions of CBI probe into the appointment of teachers in Group D, Group C and Class IX-X.

Read more: Distrust of the judiciary system itself! Is this incident unprecedented?

On Thursday, a single bench of Justice Abhijit Ganguly directed the Group D recruitment corruption case to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the illegal recruitment cycle. The court has learned from other similar cases that Kingpin Shanti Prasad Sinha was one of the masterminds behind the illegal recruitment of government officials. Therefore, the single bench directed the regional head of the Central Bureau of Investigation to summon former SSC adviser SP Sinha and start interrogation.

According to sources, Justice Harish Tandon referred to the remarks made by a lawyer during the hearing of Group C and Group D cases in the division bench in the administrative directive. Many lawyers have applied for such audio recordings of video conferencing on the Zoom platform. A single bench (Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Bench) wants to know if there is any audio recording at all.

On Wednesday, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay told the court, “Someone went to my chamber on Tuesday afternoon, he wanted to talk about the SSC advisor case and the SSC recruitment case. I folded my hands and sent him back. ‘

The CBI reached the house of SSC advisor SP Sinha in Survey Park on Thursday night. In order to interrogate the adviser following the directions of the High Court, the CBI had to return without finding him at home. Later, SP Sinha reached the Nizam’s Palace after 11 pm. SP Sinha faced CBI interrogation for an hour.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 01, 2022, 10:39 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court