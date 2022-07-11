Unprecedented in the country, Sealdah Metro Station was branded before the inauguration – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Probably the only station in the country. Which became co-branding before the inauguration. Finally today the station is going to be inaugurated. Although ordinary passengers identify the station as Sealdah, the station is now known as DTDC Sealdah Metro Station (Sealdah Metro Station).

In the last 10 days, before the inauguration, the co-branding of Sealdah metro station took place. The station is co-branded at an annual cost of Tk 8 lakh 50 thousand. The station has been co-branded for the next 3 years. The station has been renamed as DTDC Sealdah Metro. The company will be able to use the entire station area.

Prior to the inauguration of the station, the railways wanted to brand the Sealdah metro station through a private company. Rail wants to give the right to name private universities, banks, insurance companies, health care companies. The tender was published in this regard. The name of the corporate company has been placed before the name of Sealdah Metro Station. They have kiosks. In addition, the name has been given to Esplanade, Central Park, Dumdum, Noapara and Salt Lake Stadium. Prior to the inauguration, Metro Rail had called for tenders to give the branding rights of Sealdah Metro Station to a private company. Which is virtually unprecedented. As the name of the company has been finalized, the name of the company has been associated with the name of Sealdah. Wherever the name Sealdah is written, the name of the organization will be used. The company logo can also be used.

Each door will have a name and logo. Even within the station area, the 1500 square feet area can be used by the concerned companies for their own marketing. Kiosks and other branding items can be kept. Even though the Commissioner of Railway Safety got the final clearance on March 25 this year, Sealdah station is being opened today. Sources said that the inauguration was not possible as it was not available on behalf of the Railway Board. According to the rules, the Sealdah Metro had to be launched within three months of getting permission, i.e. by June 25. But before that he had tied the commercial knot in the Kolkata Metro.

