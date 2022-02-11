Unrest is not tolerated, even after the nomination debate, the state police is the commissioner of confidence – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Elections for 108 municipalities will be held with the help of state police The decision was taken by the Election Commission (West Bengal Municipal Elections) after a meeting with the state administration on Thursday The Calcutta High Court has left it up to the State Election Commission to decide whether there will be a central force to secure the polls.

In the East Bengal (West Bengal Municipal Elections) case was filed in the Calcutta High Court against the Central Forces However, the court dismissed the case The High Court left it up to the commission to decide whether a central force was needed in the by-elections The court also directed the state election commission to hold a meeting with the state administration, including the state police DG and chief secretary, to decide on the security of the polls.

Similarly, Election Commissioner Sourav Das held a meeting with top officials of the administration including the DG, Chief Secretary and State Police on Thursday. According to sources, the commissioner has given a clear message in the meeting that there will be no compromise on security If necessary, additional troops will be required, said the commissioner The commissioner also said that unrest will not be tolerated in any way during the voting

Opposition parties have also demanded the deployment of central forces in the Kolkata municipal and four municipal elections. In the end, however, the Election Commission relied on the state police They are also relying on the state police in 107 municipal polls

Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections Complaints that opposition candidates could not submit nominations in many places Sainthia, Bajwaj and Dinhata – these three municipalities have been taken over by the Trinamool before the elections. As a result, the big challenge now is to get the state police to vote in a fair manner This is because the Calcutta High Court has at the same time informed that in case of any disturbance in the pre-poll, the responsibility will rest with the State Election Commissioner.