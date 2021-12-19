Up to five, the vote was about 84 percent, 2015 will be overshadowed by 2021? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: It started in the morning at a slow pace In the end, however, at the end of the day, the turnout in the Kolkata municipal elections exceeded 70 per cent (KMC Elections 2021 Polling Percentage). By 5 pm, the turnout in Kolkata was 63.64 per cent Voting is expected to continue until 5 pm, but the turnout will increase slightly In Kolkata, the State Election Commission (SEC) has acknowledged that the turnout was high enough for the polls.

In the 2015 Kolkata Municipal Elections (KMC Elections) the turnout was 8.56 percent Commission officials believe that with the latest data, this year’s turnout could be even higher than in 2015. Even if it is not, the State Election Commission officials think that this rate is significant enough

This morning, however, the turnout was quite low Till 9 am, the turnout was only 9.09 percent At eleven o’clock, the turnout was 19 percent The commission argued that since voting was taking place in the winter, people did not turn out in the morning. As the day progressed, so did the voting rate

Out of the 15 boroughs of Kolkata Municipality, the highest number of votes was cast in Borough No. 13 According to commission sources, the turnout in this borough is around 75 percent This rate is expected to increase further when complete data is available Originally in Behala, Haridebpur area with Boro No. 7 Which is known as one of the strongholds of the ruling party

The Kolkata municipal elections ended peacefully on this day, excluding the scattered unrest. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the voting took place in a festive mood