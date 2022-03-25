updates on SSC Recruitment Corruption Case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The SSC ninth-tenth recruitment case came to a head on Friday. SSC Recruitment Corruption Case Instructions to submit movable and immovable property information in the form of affidavit. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed Dr SP Sinha to file affidavit of property by March 31.

A committee was formed on 2.11.2019 to expedite the work of SSC. The government has formed a five-member advisory committee. The convener of this committee was Dr. SP Sinha. Earlier, several inconsistencies came to the fore in the statement of the convener. Unprecedented instruction of the Judge (SSC Recruitment Corraption Case) in recent times. The High Court has noticed several irregularities in the appointment of ninth and tenth class math teachers of the School Service Commission. It was first seen that those who did not get any place in the merit list, got jobs, and the candidates who were far behind in the merit list also got appointment letters, the court also received allegations. However, the plaintiffs, whose names were on the merit list, did not receive a letter of recommendation from the School Service Commission (SSC Recruitment Corraption Case).

Abdul Gani Ansari and some others filed the case. There they submitted the recommendation letter of the recruitment irregularity. The case is pending in the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay summoned Dr S Sinha, convener of the SSC Advisory Committee, in the case. A single bench (SSC Recruitment Corruption Case) summoned the two chairmen of the then SSC. The two chairmen told the court that the SSC had been recommended for appointment using digital signatures. Although they both know nothing about such recruitment recommendations.

The program officer did the job of giving appointment recommendation to the chairmen of SSC by putting digital signature. He was summoned by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The program officer told the judge in the courtroom that he had spelled the letter of recommendation along with the digital appointment letter under the direction of Dr SP Sinha. The judge summoned SP Sinha to the bench. In a statement to the High Court, Dr SP Sinha dismissed the allegations against him. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay recorded SP Sinha’s statement. In the same way, the statement of the program officer is also taken in accordance with the Evidence Act.

The judge expressed displeasure at the contradictory statements. He also remarked that SP Sinha was manipulating. The judge had earlier directed a CBI probe into the appointment of ninth and tenth class teachers in Bengali and history. The division bench granted interim stay on the directions of the single bench. The next hearing of the case will be held on April 11 in the bench of Justice Harish Tandon. The single bench wants to look into the financial transactions under the guise of recruitment corruption. Lawyer Firdaus Shamim is of the view that the summons of the SSC Adviser’s assets may add a new dimension to the whole recruitment debate tomorrow.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: March 25, 2022, 19:28 IST

