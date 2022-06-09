updates on tapan dutta murder case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Justice Rajasekhara Mantha, while delivering the verdict, observed that Tapan Dutt may have been killed due to enmity and conspiracy. The court thinks so. Such killings may have been due to huge financial and political gains. The accused are politically strong and influential. Only a proper investigation can reveal the real role of the real culprits and influential people.

State police and state investigative agencies may be under pressure to protect certain individuals. In this situation, it is necessary to change the process of investigation and trial for justice in the family and public interest. On Thursday, Justice Rajasekhara Mantha gave three directions in the Tapan Dutt murder case.

First, the CID will hand over all documents and statements to the CBI as soon as possible.

Second, the CBI will complete the trial of Pan Dutt’s murder. The trial must be completed within 6 months. The proceedings will be on the path shown by the division bench of High Court Justice Debashis Kargupta and Justice Mumtaz Khan.

Third, the CBI will also be able to investigate Tapan Dutt’s murder in the interest of the judicial process.

Bali social worker Tapan Dutta was killed on May 8, 2011. The investigation is in the hands of CID. The main accused in the CID investigation are 5 people, they are Shasthi Gain, Ashish Gain, Shweti Bapi, Ramesh Mahato, Subhash Bhowmik. In August 2011, 16 people were shown as accused in the CID chargesheet. Minister Arup Roy’s name is in the CID chargesheet. Minister Arup Roy K was acquitted in the subsequent CID chargesheet in September 2011. In December 2014, a Howrah court acquitted five accused for lack of evidence. On April 10, 2016, Justice Debashis Kargupta and Justice Mumtaz Khan quashed the judgment of the Howrah court. Howrah quashed the court’s verdict as completely flawed. The victim’s wife Pratima Dutt’s statement to a new trial. The order of the division bench of the High Court was challenged in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court returned the case to the High Court without any intervention. A division bench of the chief justice said the appeal of Tapan Dutt’s wife would be heard in a single bench of Justice Rajasekhara Mantha. Once the trial in the murder case is over, the CBI will investigate the murder, an unprecedented instruction on the High Court’s justice map.

