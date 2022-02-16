Upside AI appoints Prashant Patel as Head of Sales

Upside AI is one of India’s first funds that combines machine learning and fundamentals-based investing. Prashant Patel will lead the Company’s efforts to build an extensive channel partner network. With this strategic appointment, Upside AI plans to expand its reach pan-India.

Prashant has extensive experience across diverse verticals in the asset management industry, including, Purnartha Investment Advisers Pvt. Ltd, as National Head Channel Sales, Kotak Securities, where he headed Bank Channel Sales for Gujarat, Rajasthan & MP, and Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd, as Sales Head of Western region.

Speaking on his appointment, Upside AI’s Co-founder, Atanuu Agarrwal said, “I am delighted to welcome Prashant on board. He is an astute finance professional with strong business development skills. His impressive industry knowledge, commitment to the sector and wide-spanning sales experience will help us establish our long-term goal of building India’s largest end-to-end tech led Asset Management Company. I am confident that he will implement the right sales strategy, which will propel our reach and AUM.”

Prashant Patel is a MBA in finance from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. In his spare time, he enjoys quality time with family and loves to cook for them. He is also passionate about gadgets, and is generally a very early adopter.

About Upside AI:

Upside AI is a Mumbai-based, SEBI registered PMS and uses a combination of fundamental investing and machine learning to invest in companies in the Indian stock market. The Company was started on the belief that technology will make better investing decisions than humans over the long term. This is because machines are unbiased, unemotional, and unaffected by market euphoria and panic. Founded in Dec 2017 by Kanika Agarrwal, Nikhil Hooda, and Atanuu Agarrwal, Upside AI spent over a year in beta and went live with its products to external investors in Jul 2019. Upside AI is consistently ranked among the top-performing PMS’ in India.

