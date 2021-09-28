Utsashree | Bangla news: Strict action as soon as the application is read! Utsashree, the education minister, sent a strong message to the officials about Utsashree

#Kolkata: Education Minister Bratya Basu took a tough stance on the source. On Tuesday, the Education Minister sat in a virtual meeting with the district officials including the school inspectors of each district. The education minister gave a strong message to the officials at the meeting. News of such sources. Strict action will be taken against the officials if any application of the source is read. The show will be up. Bratya Basu expressed such a strong attitude towards the officials. Sources said that the Education Minister expressed his displeasure over the long-running request for transfer of teachers in some districts.

During the meeting, officials of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, West Burdwan, Bankura, South Dinajpur and other districts were asked by the Education Minister why the application was delayed. A review meeting will be held on October 24 with Utsashree. The education minister also told the meeting that strict action would be taken if there were any allegations. Already, applications for transfer of teachers have been approved through more than 20,000 sources. But in any case, it is necessary to ensure that no application is left for a long time, said the Education Minister at the meeting of the officials.

On the other hand, due to the transfer of teachers, the teachers will come from the school next to the school from which the teachers are being transferred. However, the vacancy created in those schools will be immediately filled up by the District School Inspector of Schools and the Education Commissioner will be appointed through SSC, the Education Minister told the meeting. The education minister also asked the officials to ensure that vacancies do not remain in those schools for a long time. On the other hand, the Education Minister also mentioned in the meeting that the issue of transfer of teachers should be taken seriously.

Somraj Banerjee