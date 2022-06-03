Uttar Pradesh’s ODOP products record Rs 1,600 crore sales on Flipkart at UP Government’s ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow today

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced at UP Government’s Ground Breaking Ceremony in Lucknow that the Government’s ODOP products have recorded Rs 1,600 crore sales on its platform. These products are developed by local sellers, artisans, weavers and craftsmen showcasing the indigenous and specialized products and crafts in UP. Flipkart signed an MoU and entered into a partnership with UP Government’s ODOP Scheme in 2020. The company has been promoting indigenous and local products from artisans, weavers, and other underserved sections in Uttar Pradesh on its platform.

Under this initiative, the UP Government’s ODOP program has witnessed a 60% percent growth in the sale of ODOP products on the platform in October 2021 and April 2022. The top five districts that saw record growth are Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Noida, Kanpur, and Lucknow. The demand for products from these districts include sports goods, apparel, locks, and chikan embroidery that reflect the increasing trend of consumers’ preferences for local products.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “As a homegrown company, we understand the nuances of the Indian market and aim to bring these insights, along with technology and a pan-India platform and market access to the local sellers, artisans, weavers, small businesses as well as the underserved communities of India. Uttar Pradesh is an important region for Flipkart and we are delighted to see over 60% growth in UP Government’s ODOP products on our e-commerce marketplace platform. The ODOP products from the state have garnered Rs 1600 crore sales on the platform since Flipkart’s partnership with the state in 2020. We are committed to contributing to the inclusive economic growth of the state by connecting sellers to a nationwide customer base, creating employment and upskilling opportunities for thousands across the state. The state leadership under Hon’ble CM Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji has been very supportive of the industry by providing extraordinary ease of doing business in the State.”

Other Flipkart initiatives to support the economic growth and livelihood of lakhs of MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh: