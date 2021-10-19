#Nainital, Anup Chakraborty: 14 tourists stranded in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains and landslides (Uttarakhand Rain update). According to sources, most of the residents of Howrah are stuck.

On the seventh day, Krishnakumar Goswami, a resident of Baguiati Jangra, and several of his office colleagues went to Nainital in Uttarakhand. They were scheduled to return on Wednesday. They were returning from the mountains on Monday as planned. At that time due to rain in Kanchidham of Uttarakhand called Dhas. They got stuck there.

When contacted, Krishnakumarbabu’s daughter Ankita Goswami said, “Dad is healthy. He has lost his luggage. A restaurant has collapsed in front of his eyes. An ambassador has collapsed in front of his eyes. Dad has come out through the window. Many are missing. No, I don’t know how to communicate. I don’t know when my father will be able to return. “

Krishnakumar Goswami and his associate Sitanath Kara got out of the car in some order. But they can’t find the rest of the members. Krishna Kumar Goswami’s family is very worried.

So far, people have died in heavy rains in Uttarakhand. A landslide in Ramgarh village in Nainital district has disrupted public life. For now, the Uttarakhand administration is stopping the Chardham Jatra. Narendra Modi himself is researching Uttarakhand. He has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Chardham pilgrims from Uttarakhand have been stopped in the middle and evacuated to Ramprayag, Uttarkashi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Uktimath and Karnaprayag areas. More than 100 tourists have been rescued from Ramnagar-Ranikhet area.