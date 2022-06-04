Uttarpara going to Produce highly equipped metro coach for Pune Metro soon | International standard blue-pink metro coach will be made! Excitement peaks around Uttarpara – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Maharashtra is going to get the most modern metro in the country. Pune Metro is going to be the most modern metro in the country in the coming days. And that metro will be built in this state. That work is going to start from this year The coach of Pune Metro will make Titagarh Wagon, a Bengali industrial company. And it will be made in Uttarpara. It is here that the construction of the first railway in association with Italian technology in India is about to begin. Due to which Shilpa Mahal (Bengal Industry) was encouraged.

Uttarpara will make Metro coach in Italian model

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is happy around this coach factory. He himself said that the coach is being made near Uttarpara. All these industries will employ the boys and girls of the area and this state. Many have again said that a self-reliant India is about to emerge in the transport engineering sector through the Pune Metro. The Union Ministry of Urban Development has already announced the Pune Metro. In June 2021, therefore, the first 3 train sets for Pune Metro arrived in India. These metro coaches are being manufactured in the Italian factory of Titagarh Wagon (Bengal Industry). Will come to India from there.

Secretary of the Union Ministry of Urban Development Durga Shankar Mishra had earlier said, “Although the first three train sets are from Italy, the rest will be made in India. And that work will be done by Bengal’s Titagarh Wagon.” A total of 102 coaches are required for Pune Metro. One train set will be made with three coaches. Every coach will be of very modern standard.

According to company sources, no such coach has been made in the country before. Every coach is going to be made of aluminum. Which is going to be about 5 tons lighter than a normal metro coach. This coach (Bengal Industry) will be environment friendly. Low carbon foot print. According to company sources, the cost of electricity will be much lower if this coach is introduced. The whole thing is being made using Italian technology. There is a lot of space inside the coaches. There are quite large windows. The handle is at a convenient height.

Multiple measures have been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers. This is the first anti-drag system. As a result, if something gets stuck in the door somehow, the train will not start even if something very delicate gets stuck. Inside the room is an infrared fire detection unit. Passengers’ seats will be more comfortable. Wheelchairs are available. There are multiple CCTV cameras in the whole room. From which you will get feed, motorman. As a result, the motorman will keep an eye on what is happening in every corner of the room.

There is also a talkback system. As a result, passengers can talk to the motorman. There are blue and pink themes for Pune Metro. So the exterior decoration of the coach will be blue and pink. You have to look European style. For now, that work is in full swing in Milan. What will happen in India from next year. Umesh Chowdhury, CMD of Titagarh Wagon, said, “We are making some changes in the Uttarpara factory. Technological changes are being made. That work has already started.”

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: June 04, 2022, 08:55 IST

Tags: Bengal, Metro Rail, Pune