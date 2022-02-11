February 11, 2022

Valentine’s Day Offerings at Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge

3 hours ago admin

Who- Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge 

 
What- Let’s Celebrate Love !

 
When– 7th February to 14th February 2022  

 
Time- 1pm- 11pm. 
 
Where- 145 Rashbehari Avenue, 6th Floor, Terrace, Kolkata – 700029 
 
Brief– The love month is here and it is said that serving up a delicious meal is often hailed as the fastest way to your loved one’s heart. Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge, South Kolkata’s largest rooftop lounge, is ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with fanfare. With a candlelight setting, great personalized music and delicious heart shaped menu, your V-day is sure to be special. This valentine’s week eat, drink, and have some memorable dining experience only at Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge. 

 
On the Menu-   SOUP -Spicy Beetroot Broth; SALAD -Citrus Pomelo, Strawberry, and Green Apple Salad; Starters -Busari Kebab, Gilaffy Sheek Kebab; MAIN COURSE- Red Thai Curry with Steam Rice, Wild Mushroom Love with Pepper Soya Rice, Kubani Kofta with Tomato Pulao; DESSERT-Red Velvet (Heart Shape), Melting Heart and much more.   
 
Cost for Two – Rs. 1800 inclusive of tax 

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Daily Coronavirus report on 11th February 2022 | State’s covid-graph relief! Lotus daily infected number! How much is death? – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Letter to Political Parties on Action on Air Pollution for the upcoming Bidhannagar Election

3 hours ago admin

ITC Ltd.’s Fabelle sweetens weddings virtually; becomes India’s first luxury chocolate brand to make its debut on Metaverse

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Daily Coronavirus report on 11th February 2022 | State’s covid-graph relief! Lotus daily infected number! How much is death? – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Letter to Political Parties on Action on Air Pollution for the upcoming Bidhannagar Election

3 hours ago admin

Valentine’s Day Offerings at Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge

3 hours ago admin

ITC Ltd.’s Fabelle sweetens weddings virtually; becomes India’s first luxury chocolate brand to make its debut on Metaverse

3 hours ago admin

Rediscover the joy of bathing with ITC Fiama’s fun range of Bath Essentials

3 hours ago admin