Valentine’s Day Offerings at Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge

Who- Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge



What- Let’s Celebrate Love !



When– 7th February to 14th February 2022



Time- 1pm- 11pm.



Where- 145 Rashbehari Avenue, 6th Floor, Terrace, Kolkata – 700029



Brief– The love month is here and it is said that serving up a delicious meal is often hailed as the fastest way to your loved one’s heart. Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge, South Kolkata’s largest rooftop lounge, is ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with fanfare. With a candlelight setting, great personalized music and delicious heart shaped menu, your V-day is sure to be special. This valentine’s week eat, drink, and have some memorable dining experience only at Cloud Social Rooftop Lounge.



On the Menu- SOUP -Spicy Beetroot Broth; SALAD -Citrus Pomelo, Strawberry, and Green Apple Salad; Starters -Busari Kebab, Gilaffy Sheek Kebab; MAIN COURSE- Red Thai Curry with Steam Rice, Wild Mushroom Love with Pepper Soya Rice, Kubani Kofta with Tomato Pulao; DESSERT-Red Velvet (Heart Shape), Melting Heart and much more.



Cost for Two – Rs. 1800 inclusive of tax