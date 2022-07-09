Van Mahotsav: Forest Week will be celebrated in grand ceremonies across the state with the aim of greening

Kolkata: The forest festival is going to be celebrated across the state on July 14. Forest Week celebrations in the state will continue for a week from that day. The state is going to celebrate Forest Week this time with the goal of greening in every district of the state. A special function will be organized on 14th at Eden Garden under the Forest Department on behalf of the State Government.

Forest Week will be celebrated in Kolkata as well as other parts of the state. The school had to be closed for most of the last two years. So the government wants to include students in these awareness programs this year. Therefore, special attention will be paid to the participation of students in various programs of the district. The government has decided to plant about one crore trees in the entire state during the forest week.

The forest department has informed that 91 lakh 21 thousand tree saplings are already ready. One per capita sapling will be provided free of cost in urban areas and two in rural areas, and the Forest Department has decided to provide 100 saplings per school and clubs free of cost.

Special tableaux are being run on the city streets to highlight the importance of greening to the people of the state and to inform them about the forest festival. Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick inaugurated the tablo on Friday. Not only in Kolkata, but in all the districts of the state. The campaign will also run through hoarding banners in big cities.

Not only awareness, but those who have done well for greening in the past years will be rewarded, the forest department said. About five and a half thousand groups, in conjunction with ports across the state, work as joint forest management. The best three groups among them will be awarded, the port office said. In all, the entire event could cost around Tk 3.5 crore, according to the news portal.

